Key Indian equity indices trade higher during early session

By IANS

MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the green on Friday following global cues.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 25.60 points or 0.09 per cent higher during the early session.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 4.40 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 8,713.95 points.



The BSE Sensex, which opened at 28,129.22 points, was trading at 28,131.81 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, higher 25.60 points or 0.09 per cent from the previous day's close at 28,106.21 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 28,155.68 points and a low of 28,106.41 points in the trade so far.

