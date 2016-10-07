Tech, ease of biz will drive 8 percent growth

Home Business

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that India can achieve 8 per cent growth in the next couple of decades, boosted by the government’s thrust on technology, transparent processes, ease of doing business and the support states have extended to the  Centre in implementing initiatives like the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“It (8 per cent growth) is achievable and the government is working with this commitment. And across the states, we find an urge now, that they want to get out of the rigmarole and see brighter ways,” Sitharaman said, adding that the roll out of the GST, Aadhar platform and mobile connectivity were creating conditions for inclusive growth.

Also highlighting the need to translate policies into action at all levels, the minister said, “There is a comprehensive agenda of work which is pending, which is ongoing but there is a lot more to achieve.”

As an example, she pointed towards the healthy competition amongst the states to have better ranking in several aspects, similar to the competitive spirit that India has to reach a top position in the global rankings.

An inter-ministerial work assessment will be undertaken to ensure all work moves fast and this goal is achieved, she stated.

“FDI is coming in, but we have to translate that into meaningful investments and rapidly get them on to translate into job creation...,” Sitharaman said.

She also dwelled on the fact that common issues with the economy have brought various states together to get over the difficulties.

The government has already been working on three pillars that it envisions on providing a broader economic boost — the goods and services tax, JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) and promoting ease of doing business. All these would combine to promote growth and investments, Sitharaman said.

In the next 4-5 months, “our attention would be on working together, take out all those who are obstructionists and ensure businesses feel far more assured that the ease (in doing business) is actually coming in,” said Sitharaman.

Speaking on the region, she said that South and South-East Asia are going to be the engine of growth for the world.

