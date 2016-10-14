CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel has announced it deployed ‘V-Fiber’ technology in Chennai on Thursday to offer superfast broadband speeds to its customers. The technology is claimed to deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps on Airtel’s fixed broadband.

To experience Airtel’s new ‘V-Fiber’ speeds, “one simply needs to upgrade to a new modem,” said an Airtel spokesperson, adding that customers opting for V-Fiber technology will need to buy a new modem for about Rs 1,000.

The company is offering three-month free trial of V-Fiber to new customers and also made pan-India unlimited voice calling free on plans starting Rs 1,299. “With ‘V-Fiber’ and our national optic fiber backbone, we are all set to offer a future ready network. This solution, besides reducing our carbon footprint, offers a very quick and convenient upgrade to the customer,” Bharti Airtel, Director – Operations, Ajai Puri said.