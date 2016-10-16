BRICS agree to set up independent credit rating agency

BENAULIM: Five-nation group BRICS today agreed to set up an independent rating agency based on market-oriented principles saying it would further strengthen global governance architecture.
"We welcome experts exploring the possibility of setting up an independent BRICS Rating Agency based on market-oriented principles, in order to further strengthen the global governance architecture," stated the joint declaration issued after the 8th BRICS Summit here.
"We believe that BRICS institution-building is critical to our shared vision of transforming the global financial architecture to one based on the principles of fairness and equity," the declaration stated further.
"In order to further bridge the gap in the global financial architecture, we agreed to fast track the setting up of a BRICS Rating Agency," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement at the conclusion of the BRICS Summit.
The BRICS countries have already set up New Development Bank, which became operational last year, to meet funding requirements of the members.
Batting for a new credit rating agency backed by BRICS group, New Development Bank president K V Kamath had expressed concerns over methodologies of the big three global agencies
saying that these are constraining growth in emerging nations.
Kamath had said despite having deep capital buffers, the ratings of multilateral banks like the BRICS-promoted NDB are affected due to the parent countries' sovereign ratings.
Citing the case of NDB itself, which is planning to get itself rated for bond-raising in many countries, he had said its rating will be affected because the promoter countries are
not AAA-rated.
"We need not constrain ourselves from our ability to do business...if this is the norm, I fear growth in the developing world will also be impacted," Kamath had said
Kamath comments followed concerns expressed by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group against the working of the rating market, currently controlled by the Big
Three - S&P, Fitch and Moody's - all based in the US.
This has led the five-member grouping to pursue idea of creating its own independent rating agency, which was discussed during the two-day annual summit.
Earlier, the Exim Bank of India too had made a strong pitch for independent rating agency for the BRICS nations, saying the way the present big three are going about their job
reeks of conflict of interest.
BENAULIM: Five-nation group BRICS today agreed to set up an independent rating agency based on market-oriented principles saying it would further strengthen global governance architecture.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ISL 2019: Delhi Dynamos hold FC Goa to draw 0-0
Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight
As talks with government inconclusive, Hazare to continue fast
Essel promoters sell shares over Rs 1,000 crore in six listed firms
Mamata vs CBI escalates into Opposition against Modi Government; BJP calls it 'alliance of corrupt'
Will initiate appeal against extradition order: Vijay Mallya