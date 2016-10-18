CHENNAI: Visa, customs cooperation, greater market access for goods and intellectual property rights are the key issues that will be discussed during the trade policy forum (TPF) meeting between I dia and the US on October 20.

As part of the TPF, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Trade Representative Michael Froman will meet on October 20.

“IPR issues like evergreening of patents, compulsory licensing; ways to promote trade and investments between the countries; trade secrets, market access for agri products will figure in both the meetings,” said an official.

It also has five focus groups: Agriculture, Investment, Innovation and Creativity (intellectual property rights), Services, and Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers.