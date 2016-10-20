GST with the concept of cess is a bad idea: Experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre could command an absolute power in future to alter the cess rate, which could go up to 2 per cent, feel experts, and hoped that next few rounds of GST meeting will dilute this.

The government plans to roll out GST from April 1, 2017 which would subsume excise, service tax and other local levies. Experts feel as such, the concept cess does not go well with the original idea of Goods and Services Tax.

On Tuesday, the GST Council proposed a four-slab GST tax structure of 6, 12, 18 and 26 per cent with lower rates for essential items and the highest for luxury goods, levied with an additional cess.

Experts opine that the luxury goods would attract tax in the range of 26 to 40 per cent. “…, the cess rate will likely to be between 1-2 per cent,” said Rajat Mohan Nangia & Co Director .

The number of proposed slabs, experts feel the need to be reexamined. “ Multiple slabs lead to complications on compliance and issues on classification,” noted Anita Rastogi PwC Partner (Indirect Tax).

Further, since the cess would vary, experts said, it would be difficult to quantify how much would be the incidence of price increase in these items.

“Possibly they want to avoid a fifth tax slab and hence they brought the concept of cess. Cess would be helpful in a way that the rate of cess can be very easily altered whenever the Centre wants without consultation with state,” M S Mani, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Senior Director (Indirect Tax) M S Mani said. He suggested that a tax rate closer to 27-40 per cent will take care of any inflationary impact.