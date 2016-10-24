Home Business

SC to hear if names of bank defaulters can be made public

A bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice L. Nageswara Rao decided to hold a hearing on the limited point.

Published: 24th October 2016 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2016 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Black Money
By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Friday (October 28) on whether the names of the individual and companies with non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 500 crore or more could be made public.

A bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice L. Nageswara Rao on Monday decided to hold a hearing on the limited point as counsel for NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) Prashant Bhushan urged the bench to make public the list of the defaulters submitted by the Reserve Bank of India.

Bhushan told the bench that since the apex bank was covered under the Right to Information Act, the list of defaulters with NPAs of Rs 500 crore or more should be disclosed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp