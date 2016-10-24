SC to hear if names of bank defaulters can be made public

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Friday (October 28) on whether the names of the individual and companies with non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 500 crore or more could be made public.

A bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice L. Nageswara Rao on Monday decided to hold a hearing on the limited point as counsel for NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) Prashant Bhushan urged the bench to make public the list of the defaulters submitted by the Reserve Bank of India.

Bhushan told the bench that since the apex bank was covered under the Right to Information Act, the list of defaulters with NPAs of Rs 500 crore or more should be disclosed.