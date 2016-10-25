CITYLINE OR TWITTER : Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Varanasi’s City Gas Distribution (CGD) project, in the presence of several dignitaries from the state and central governments, including Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha etc.

The laying of the foundation stone, according to the government, heralds the start of con truction of the CGD project — which is designed to bring eco-friendly fuel natural gas to households, vehicles and industries in Varanasi.



The project is part of GAIL (India) Limited’s Jagdishpur – Haldia and Bokaro – Dhamra Pipeline project (JHBDPL), popularly known as ‘Urja Ganga’.

The Varanasi CGD project will be developed simultaneously with the Jagdishpur – Haldia and Bokaro – Dhamra Pipeline project.



The project, with an estimated capital investment of `1,000 crore, is expected to connect 50,000 households with piped natural gas (PNG) and provide compressed natural gas (CNG) to 20,000 vehicles through 20 CNG stations.

About 800 km of steel and medium density polyethylene (MDPE) will be laid in the city as part of the project. With the coming of the CGD project, it will be possible to give five lakh LPG connections to households in rural areas, said government officials. The 2,540 km JHBDPL project is being executed at an investment of rs 12,940 crores, which includes 40% capital grant from the GoI.

Pipeline project

The 2,540 km JHBDPL project will pass through five states, i.e. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, covering 40 districts. GAIL has also been entrusted with developing CGD network in seven cities.