Despite 'Mistry' turbulence Tata Steel eyes firmly on foreign assets

Tata Steel will go ahead with its consolidation plans in Europe and amidst the turbulence in the Tata Group. 

Published: 28th October 2016 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2016 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

TATA-STEEL-BRITAIN-reuters

Tata Steel factory. | Reuters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel will go ahead with its consolidation plans in Europe and amidst the turbulence in the Tata Group and a new chairman — Tata Steel Minerals Canada will offload an 18 per cent stake for Rs 875 crore to set up mining operations in Quebec Newfoundland and Labrador peninsula in Canada.

On Friday, the steel major reiterated that its firms will continue to pursue  consolidation in Europe, irrespective of the alleged claims by Cyrus Mistry (ousted chairman of Tata Group) that some group firms could face a potential write down of $18 billion. Currently, Tata Steel is in discussion with Thyssenkrupp AG for a potential joint venture for its European steel business.

“Tata Steel Minerals Canada together with its parent companies signed definitive agreements for concluding investments of Canadian dollar 125 million as equity and Canadian dollar 50 million as debt with the government of Quebec’s investment entities, Resources Quebec (RQ) and Investment Quebec, (IQ) respectively, totaling Canadian Dollar 175 million,” Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Tata Steel is now the world’s second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. Tata Steel Minerals Canada will offer an 18 cent equity stake for Resources Quebec in line with the value of the investment in Canadian iron ore assets for Tata Steel.  As a result the shareholdings of Tata Steel and New Millennium Iron will be adjusted to 77.68 per cent and 4.32 per cent, respectively, the firm stated.

Tata Steel Minerals Canada Limited (TSMC) is a joint venture established in October 2010 by Tata Steel Ltd. and New Millennium Iron Corp. Tata Steel owns 94% and NML owns 6% in the company. TSMC is part of Tata Steel Group of companies. 

“This investment signals the Government of Quebec’s co-operation in supporting sustainable development in line with the objectives of its Plan Nord Initiative,” said Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director (Finance and Corporate) Tata Steel Group.

With regard to the European businesses, Tata Steel clarified that there can be no guarantee that the talks with Thyssenkrupp AG will result in a definitive agreement. The firm also clarified, that the management team and the employees of the company continue to work on improving the underlying performance of the European business amid challenging business conditions, in a statement. 

Tata Steel is pursuing a separate process for the potential sale of the South Yorkshire-based Specialty Steels business in the UK.

However, issues related to workers pensions and other dues remain a concern. Tata Steel UK, clarified that it is engaged with all relevant stakeholders to find a structural solution and a way forward with regard to the affordability of the legacy pension scheme liabilities.

The challenge for the company will be to ride through the turbulence in the group and focus on market dominance. Tata Steel stock closed 1.85% higher at rs 404.45 on BSE.

