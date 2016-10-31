AirAsia India probing former executives for irregular personal expenses

NEW DELHI: Days after ousted Tata group Chairman Cyrus Mistry alleged Rs 22 crore worth fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India, the airline today said probe is going on against certain former executives for "irregular personal expense claims" and other charges.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which own 51 per cent stake, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.
"There is an ongoing investigation against certain former personnel of AirAsia (India) Ltd involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges. This has already been reported to and discussed at the previous board meeting of AirAsia (India) Ltd," the airline said in a statement.
The carrier also said it would not make any specific reference to the matters investigated at this stage as it may be prejudicial to AirAsia (India) Ltd or the personnel investigated.
Noting that the airline, AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously, the statement said the three entities do not approve of any unethical practices and would take very stern action against the perpetrators at all levels of the organisation.
"The three entities would like to reiterate that they strictly adhere to internal procedures and policies," it added.
A day after being sacked as Chairman, Mistry in a letter to Tata Sons Board on October 25 raised "ethical concerns" in AirAsia India and alleged that forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said last week that it was keeping a close watch on developments related to the purported disclosures made by Mistry about AirAsia India and would act if something actionable is brought to its notice.
NEW DELHI: Days after ousted Tata group Chairman Cyrus Mistry alleged Rs 22 crore worth fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India, the airline today said probe is going on against certain former executives for "irregular personal expense claims" and other charges.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Lok Sabha elections 2019 dates HIGHLIGHTS: Seven-phase polls to begin on April 11, results day May 23
WATCH | Virat Kohli in awe of Jasprit Bumrah's batting skills
Didn't join Bollywood to make films with stars: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Indians, Americans, Chinese among 157 killed in Ethiopian plane crash, says authorities
Gujarat: Three-year-old girl raped by neighbour, had gone to play with his kids
Congress claims Mehul Choksi seeking registration of new company in UK, targets Modi government