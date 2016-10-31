Home Business

AirAsia India probing former executives for irregular personal expenses

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which own 51 per cent stake, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.

Published: 31st October 2016 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2016 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

AirAsia India-Reuters

Ground crew look on as an AirAsia India Airbus A320 prepares to embark on its inaugural domestic flight to Goa from the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KGIA) in Bangalore. | File AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after ousted Tata group Chairman Cyrus Mistry alleged Rs 22 crore worth fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India, the airline today said probe is going on against certain former executives for "irregular personal expense claims" and other charges.
     
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tatas, which own 51 per cent stake, and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad.
     
"There is an ongoing investigation against certain former personnel of AirAsia (India) Ltd involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges. This has already been reported to and discussed at the previous board meeting of AirAsia (India) Ltd," the airline said in a statement.
     
The carrier also said it would not make any specific reference to the matters investigated at this stage as it may be prejudicial to AirAsia (India) Ltd or the personnel investigated.
     
Noting that the airline, AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously, the statement said the three entities do not approve of any unethical practices and would take very stern action against the perpetrators at all levels of the organisation.
     
"The three entities would like to reiterate that they strictly adhere to internal procedures and policies," it added.
     
A day after being sacked as Chairman, Mistry in a letter to Tata Sons Board on October 25 raised "ethical concerns" in AirAsia India and alleged that forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore.
     
The Civil Aviation Ministry said last week that it was keeping a close watch on developments related to the purported disclosures made by Mistry about AirAsia India and would act if something actionable is brought to its notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AirAsia India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp