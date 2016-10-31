Here’s the Ease of Business 2016 list: AP, TS tops, Gujarat slips, and little states get low scores

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ease of Doing Business rankings released today were remarkable for Narendra Modi’s state Gujarat slipping from the top to third place, and the rise to the top of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two latter states had accused each other of plagiarizing the other’s presentation and ended up with identical scores and joint top rank.

Union Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Ease of Doing Business rankings for Indian states today.

The other remarkable feature of the latest rankings for 2016 is the improvement in the average score the country as a whole. Last year, India’s states averaged just 32 per cent of reforms implemented. This year the average rose to 48.93 per cent.

The Ease of Business rankings are published by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under the Union Ministry of Commerce. States are given scores on the percentage implementation of a 340-point business reform action plan. States’ performance is judged July 1 to June 30 each year. Thirty-two states and Union Territories participated in the rankings this year. The submissions were validated by the DIPP’s evaluation team and the World Bank did the oversight.

This year, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana topped the chart with a score of 98.78 per cent score each. Gujarat scored 98.21 per cent to place third. Chhattisgarh (97.32%) and Madhya Pradesh (97.01%), both BJP states, filled fourth and fifth slots.

Here’s the Top Ten on the Ease of Business rankings:

1. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (98.78%)

3. Gujarat (98.21%)

4. Chhattisgarh (97.32%)

5. Madhya Pradesh (97.01%)

6. Haryana (96.95%)

7. Jharkhand (96.57%)

8. Rajasthan (96.43%)

9. Uttarakhand (96.13%)

10. Maharashtra (92.86%)

The laggards tended to the be Union Territories and little states. The evaluators lumped the following states in the Jump-Needed category, each with a score less than 40%.

Kerala, Goa, Tripura, Daman & Diu, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.