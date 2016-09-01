NEW DELHI: Amid sluggish growth in construction, mining and agricultural sectors, the country’s economy also grew at a slower pace in the last six quarters at 7.1 percent for the April-June period.

The gowth rate of the eight infrastructure sector--coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity--however, saw a significantly slower than the 5.2 per cent recorded in June. The core sectors, which contricute 38 percent to India’s total industrial production, had expanded by 1.3 per cent in July 2015.

In the meantime. the growth in the farm sector fell to 1.8 percent from 2.6 percent in 2015 while construction sector growth slowed down to 1.5 percent from 5.6 percent. The services sector continued to drive the economy, with growth in the financial, insurance, real estate and professional services rising to 9.4 percent.

As per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday, economic growth, as measured by expansion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was 7.1 percent as compared to 7.5 percent April-June quarter of previous fiscal year and 7.9 percent in January-March quarter.

However, manufacturing growth accelerated to 9.1 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.

In terms of gross value added (GVA), which is considered to a better measure of economic performance, the growth was marginally higher at 7.3 percent against 7.2 per cent in the previous year.

“As expected, GDP growth fell short of the rate of GVA expansion in Q1 FY2017, led by the sharp year-on-year rise in the food subsidy outgo of the Central Government in the just-concluded quarter, as opposed to the year-on-year decline in fuel subsidies that had taken place during corresponding quarter in 2015,” said Aditi Nayar, senior economist of ICRA.

