Home Business

Reliance Jio parks Rs 5,000 crore fund for country's startups

Reliance Jio has set up a Rs 5,000 crore venture capital fund to help young entrepreneurs in the country build their business.

Published: 01st September 2016 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2016 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio-IANS

A Billboard of Reliance Jio displaying the logo of its 4G smart devices under the brand name LYF, ahead of the Amravati Marathon that it is sponsoring in Vijayawada. The marathon is to be be kicked-off by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio has set up a Rs 5,000 crore venture capital fund to help young entrepreneurs in the country build their business.

Speaking at Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting, chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio's aim is to build a platform for young Indians who want to create "businesses of the future".

"Reliance Jio Digital India Startup Fund sets aside Rs 5,000 crore of venture capital to be invested over the next five years to encourage young entrepreneurs to build their businesses ground up in India," Ambani said.

He added the telecom unit plans to partner thousands of Indian entrepreneurs "whose digital ventures can bloom in the grounds that Jio is preparing".

"... we have created a Reliance Jio Digital India Startup Fund and are also working to create digital entrepreneurship hubs in key cities and towns in India. Our aim is to build a platform for young Indians who want to create businesses of the future," he said.

"In the coming months, we also plan to introduce apps around education, health, rural livelihood, agriculture and many more categories because we truly believe it is time for digital life to reach the remotest corners of India," he added.

Reliance Jio, which will start rolling out a fibre-to-home wireline network in select cities, is also looking at extending its optical fibre network to enterprise locations.

"We intend to provide multi-gigabit per second enterprise-grade wireline data connections that are on par with those in the developed world. Jio is also partnering with some of the leading digital and Internet players in the world," Ambani said.

He added that together with Jio, these partners are keen to showcase the full power and range of their offerings to Indian customers.

"In many cases, we are working jointly to create first-of-its-kind solutions that are unique to the Indian market," he added.

Ambani, India's richest man, said an exciting new area is eCommerce, where Jio is working closely with Reliance Retail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp