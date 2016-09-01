Home Business

Reliance Mutual Fund gets government nod to manage 3,000 crore CPSE ETF

The CPSE ETF was originally managed by Goldman Sachs MF, which in October 2015 was acquired by Reliance MF.

Published: 01st September 2016 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2016 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Mutual Fund has received the government's approval to manage its Rs 3,000 crore CPSE Exchange Traded Fund, which was launched in March 2014.

The CPSE ETF was originally managed by Goldman Sachs MF, which in October 2015 was acquired by Reliance MF. The Finance Ministry has given its nod to the two fund houses for the transfer of management of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) ETF. Consequently, Reliance MF will now manage the ETF.

"Reliance MF now has the highest share of ETF and strong track record, technical expertise and team in this domain with this approval. It has now equipped to handle all future ETF mandates on competence, experience and expertise in the industry," Reliance MF Chief Executive Sundeep Sikka told PTI.

CPSE ETF, comprising scrips of 10 PSUs, was launched in March 2014 under which retail investors have to invest a minimum of Rs 5,000 to buy units. It had then garnered Rs 3,000 crore to the exchequer.

Apart from the existing CPSE ETF, government is planning to create a new ETF comprising stocks of PSUs in the current fiscal with an estimated corpus of Rs 6,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp