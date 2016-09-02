Home Business

Telecom stocks extend losses on RJio fears

Published: 02nd September 2016 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2016 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom stocks extended losses for the second straight session today, falling up to 3.5 per cent, after Mukesh Ambani yesterday announced the launch of much-talked about Jio 4G service, offering free voice calls and national roaming.

Shares of Idea Cellular went down by 3.46 per cent to Rs 80.80 -- its 52-week low, while Reliance Communications fell by 3.45 per cent to Rs 47.45 on BSE.

Bharti Airtel too lost 1.35 per cent to Rs 306.50 but later saw some recovery and was trading at Rs 312.10, up 0.45 per cent during the afternoon trade.

All these stocks had fallen sharply by up to 11 per cent in intra-day trade yesterday, wiping out Rs 16,997 crore from their market valuation.

Reliance Industries Ltd too could not recover from yesterday's losses as the stock fell by 2.11 per cent to Rs 1,007.35.

"Whenever any late entrant in any industry adopts penetration pricing to capture the market share, it does destabilise the existing players," Samco Securities CEO Jimeet Modi said.

Storming his way into telecom sector, Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, yesterday announced the launch of much-talked about Jio 4G service, offering free voice calls and national roaming along with what he touted as the world's lowest data tariff.

Targeting 100 million customers in the shortest span of time, he told at the Reliance Industries' annual general meeting that its wireless phone unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will offer data for Rs 50 per GB and monthly plan for as low as Rs 149.

Voice calling for Jio users will be free for life, so will be national roaming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp