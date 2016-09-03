NEW DELHI: Buoyed by decontrol in price of diesel and petrol and low crude oil prices, Reliance Industries Limited aims to be a dominant fuel retailer in the category in the near future. The company has already started operations of around 1,050 fuel stations out of a total of 1,400 outlets that it has in the country.

The company plans to re-commence operations in all its fuel stations by the end of this financial year as it targets becoming a major driver in oil retailing post the deregulation of petrol and diesel

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of RIL said, “Over 1050 fuel retail outlets are operational across India and another 200 are in advanced stages of being recommissioned. Once all our old assets are re-commissioned, we will continue our investments to expand this business and dominate fuel sales across the highways in India.”

Reliance had started retailing fuel from its outlet during the year 2006, but had to shut down operations in the year 2008, when oil prices went upto $150 per barrel. Competing against the likes of other oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), which were heavily subsidised by the government, RIL incurred huge losses in trying to match the public sector oil marketing companies.

But with the government paving the way to open up competition, by deregulating petrol in June 2010 and diesel in October last year, the entry for private players has gotten esier with the establishment of a level playing field.

Currently, the top three state refiners control over 95 percent of the market. At current crude prices and government decontrolling fuels, RIL plans to dominate the market in this segment. The company is also learnt to be offering a discount of around Rs 2 per litre of diesel at a few company-owned and company-operated (COCO) outlets.

Most analysts believe that as the company clocks higher gross refining margins (GRM), it could offer more discounts to its customers and pull in market share. Gross refining margin measures earnings from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel.

“Reliance has the best fleet management program and unmatched IT/digital backbone to enable unique and delightful experience at all customer touch points. This has enabled us to achieve per outlet sales that is amongst highest in the industry,” Ambani said during the AGM.