TRAI hosts first meet, but telcos truce a long way away

NEW DELHI: The Telecom regulator’s intervention on Friday has revived hopes of Reliance Jio customers to make and receive calls to subscribers of Airtel, Vodafone and Idea cellular, while also enjoying their free voice calls — but analysts say that they should be prepared for a long wait.

Every telecom operator needs to have an interconnection for their customers to speak with subscribers of other operators. Both sides (RJio and Airtel, Vodafone and Idea) have agreed to negotiate “reasonable” points of connectivity.

“Interconnection is a complex issue. There are technical, legal, regulatory and financial issues and each one has to be addressed, so that the customer continues to get unhindered service,” says N.K Goyal, telecom analyst and founder of CMAI.

The positive outcome of the meeting initiated by TRAI is that all operators will sit across the table, one-on-one, to negotiate the “reasonable” incremental interconnect capacity to be provided to Reliance Jio. If they come to an agreement, they will have 90 days to comply with RJio’s request for interconnection ports.

“It is definitely progress... this is certainly a breaking of the initial deadlock... expectations have been set and we hope this will lay down the basis of resolution,” Rajan S Mathews COAI director general said at a briefing.

However, a final agreement may take more time than usual interconnect agreements, feels analysts. “There are multiple issue in terms of one having more voice traffic and others data, the imbalance... the breakthrough has to be taken forward and that will be a challenge,” says Romal Shetty, Telecom Head, KPMG.

The current incumbent operators are likely to use all the experience gained when Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), refused to give them interconnection, feels analysts. For RJio, it is going to be a long drawn out battle to offer good quality voice to its customers.

The Telecom Regulator, however, has played an important role, especially since the matter is beyond its purview. Such issues are resolved on market dynamics. “Trai has done a commendable job by providing a platform… this ensures that the industry will not suffer and customer will not face service quality issues,” said Sanjay Kapoor former CEO and MD of Airtel.

But a resolution is going to be difficult, since RJio has hurt incumbent operators where they get 75 per cent of their revenue — voice. While a bold move by RJio, incumbent operators are unlikely to give away their major revenue earning source and are contesting that release of additional interconnect ports is not possible, since networks are under stress due to a surge in traffic due to the free voice call offer by RJio.

Highlighting this issue, Bharti Airtel on Friday sought Trai’s intervention to curb the “massive asymmetric traffic” and ensure that receiving networks are not abused by a “tsunami of free traffic.”