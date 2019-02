ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: Apple has slashed prices of the previous generation handsets -- iPhone 6S and 6S Plus -- by up to Rs 22,000. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are slated to hit the Indian market from October 7, with prices starting at Rs 60,000.

According to industry sources, the iPhone 6S (128GB variant) will now be available at Rs 60,000 from its earlier price tag of Rs 82,000. The iPhone SE (64GB variant) is priced at Rs 44,000, down from Rs 49,000 and iPhone 6s Plus (128 GB) at Rs 70,000.