Uber partners Maruti to provide skill training to 30,000 by 2018

NEW DELHI: Uber and Maruti Suzuki will provide access to skill development and driver training to the unskilled as part of a four-month pilot in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The two companies will jointly organize driver training and on-boarding programmes. Based on learning from the pilot, the partnership will be expanded to other cities across India.

R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki said, they expect to train 30,000 drivers under this programme.

“Our partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation and Maruti Suzuki will be instrumental in realising our goal by 2018,” said Uber India President Amit Jain.

The initiative will also help trained drivers receive commercial licenses, vehicle financing and leasing solutions and for create livelihood opportunities for one million people by 2018.

Under the ‘Uber Shaan’ initiative, the skilled drivers will be eligible to join the Uber platform. The transportation app Uber plans to rapidly scale India’s entrepreneurial base. Uber has about four lakh drivers on their platform in India, which is its second largest market in terms of trips taken after the US.

The Uber Partner Support Centres will also provide soft skills training to existing and new driver partners in collaboration with NSDC. Uber will support driver training, delivered through NSDC’s training centres nationwide that promote skill building in the automobile sector.