Home Business

Uber partners Maruti to provide skill training to 30,000 by 2018

Uber and Maruti Suzuki will provide access to skill development and driver training to the unskilled as part of a four-month pilot in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Published: 16th September 2016 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2016 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Uber partners

NEW DELHI: Uber and Maruti Suzuki will provide access to skill development and driver training to the unskilled as part of a four-month pilot in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The two companies will jointly organize driver training and on-boarding programmes. Based on learning from the pilot, the partnership will be expanded to other cities across India.

R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki said, they expect to train 30,000 drivers under this programme.

“Our partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation and Maruti Suzuki will be instrumental in realising our goal by 2018,” said Uber India President Amit Jain.

The initiative will also help trained drivers receive commercial licenses, vehicle financing and leasing solutions and for create livelihood opportunities for one million people by 2018.

Under the ‘Uber Shaan’ initiative, the skilled drivers will be eligible to join the Uber platform. The transportation app Uber plans to rapidly scale India’s entrepreneurial base. Uber has about four lakh drivers on their platform in India, which is its second largest market in terms of trips taken after the US.

The Uber Partner Support Centres will also provide soft skills training to existing and new driver partners in collaboration with NSDC. Uber will support driver training, delivered through NSDC’s training centres nationwide that promote skill building in the automobile sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp