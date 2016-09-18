Construction on BEL's advanced night vision facility to begin

Home Business

State owned Bharat Electronics announced on Saturday that it will be setting up an advanced night vision products facility in Krishna District in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

 BENGALURU: State owned Bharat Electronics announced on Saturday that it will be setting up an advanced night vision products facility in Krishna District in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Constructio.jpgThe factory, which will be a major step in advanced electronic products production in India will be set up at Nimmaluru village near Machilipatnam and will be the largest such facility in the country once commissioned, covering an area of over 50 acres.

According to BEL, the new facility will be built in several stages with an estimated investment of about `300 crore over a four-year period.

“The new facility has been planned now to establish a state-of-the-art factory to cater to the futuristic requirements for Night Vision Products,” BEL CMD S K Sharma said in the BEL statement. adding that the public Sector undertaking’s venture is a significant step forward in building up indigenous development capacities of critical defence systems.

“BEL is coming up with a modern Defence Systems Integration Complex at Palasamudram in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh to give further thrust to indigenous development and production of future defence systems,” Sharma said.

The factory will enable BEL to expand its Electro-Optics business and carry out manufacturing and integration for ongoing and upcoming projects, the company added.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the facility is to be presided over by Union Minister for Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu on September 19, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and top officials also present.

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defence company with nine factories in India. It primarily  manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed forces.

The Indian Army has been on a major modernisation drive, in which equipping soldiers with night vision capabilities have been at the forefront.

