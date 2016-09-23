Home Business

Amazon festive sale to overlap Flipkart's Big Billion Day

CHENNAI: Global e-commerce giant Amazon’s pressure on homegrown Flipkart increased on Thursday, with the former announcing that it’s festive season sale will begin on October 1 and end on October 5, overlapping the latter’s Big Billion Day (BBD) sale for the most part.

Flipkart’s annual BBD sale will begin on October 2 and end on October 6.

“Themed the Great Indian Festival as Tyohar Bade Dilwala... These marathon 120 hours of the event mark our continuing commitment to work closely with our partners and together bring the biggest sale yet for our customers,” said Amit Agarwal, VP and Country Head, Amazon India, in a statement.

According to experts, Amazon’s move is only a continuation of the pressure that the global player has been exerting on its homegrown rivals — Flipkart and Snapdeal, over the last few months.

“The last few months have seen Flipkart’s market share being eaten away by Amazon if reports are to be believed. This announcement seems more like a gauntlet thrown to Flipkart by Amazon. It is also a sign of Amazon’s confidence that it could get the  better of its rivals in the current scenario,” said a senior e-commerce analyst who did not want to be named.

The Great Indian Festival 2016 will have offers on a range of products from smartphones, tablets, laptops, PC to musical instruments, stationery products, books, baby products, toys, clothing & accessories etc.

Last year, Flipkart had held its Big Billion Day sale for five straight days between 13-17 October. According to the company, it had sold goods worth $300 million. The previous year’s one day sale had garnered sales of $100 million. This year, Amazon is reportedly spending nearly three times more than Flipkart on advertising and marketing.

