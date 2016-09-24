NEW DELHI: With the ambitious deadline for roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax creeping near, the newly formulated GST Council on Friday agreed on and fixed the annual turnover limit for exemption of the tax at Rs 20 lakh. The limit effectively removes most small businesses from the purview of the tax.

The Council also resolved that all cesses will be subsumed in the GST. However, the draft rules on granting exemptions will be finalised on September 30, while the GST rate and tax slabs would be decided at its three-day meeting beginning October 17.

According to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who spoke after the meeting, the Council has decided that state authorities will have jurisdiction over assessees with annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore.

“Above Rs 1.5 crore is concerned, there will be some dual control, and cross empowerment of the officers of Centre and state,” Jaitley said. “Which assessee is assessed by whom will be decided on the basis of a formulation mainly the risk assessment by the Centre and state, and which of two authorities has a higher risk assessment will assess it. How the control will change officers will assess it,” he added.

The meeting also agreed upon the power for assessment of 11 lakh service tax assessees, who are currently assessed by Centre. These will remain with it. New assessees will be divided between the Centre and states.

“The annual exemption threshold for levy of GST would be Rs 20 lakh, it would be Rs 10 lakh in the north-eastern and hill states,” said Jaitley, adding, “All items including cess would be included in GST.” The Council is also working on a compensation law and draft compensation formula, a presentation for which will be given by officials at the next meeting on September 30.

“All decisions today by the GST Council were taken on the basis of consensus,” Jaitley said and added that the general consensus at the meeting was that the compensation to be paid to states for loss of revenue will be at regular intervals - either quarterly or bi-monthly, with the base year for calculation taken as 2015-16.

“We have taken 3-4 suggestions that have come in, and officers meanwhile will discuss this and therefore in the future which of the various options is the best option,” Jaitley pointed out.

Meanwhile, Revenue Secretary Hashmukh Adhia said that only 5 per cent of cases will be audited under the GST regime.

Experts have also found the consensus that has been arrived at during the first meeting of the Council as a positive indication, with most saying that an April 1, 2017 implementation looks possible now.

“Overall, a good day in office for the GST council, particularly because all decisions were taken with consensus, without the need for voting,” PwC India’s Pratik P Jain said. Trade body Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT) said that the Council’s move to fix annual turnover limit for exemption at Rs 20 lakh was beneficial for small traders.