TVS Motors scales up customer outreach

TVS is organising marketing campaigns and rallies in rural areas to showcase products and participate in village melas.

Published: 24th September 2016 03:38 AM

TVS

CHENNAI: Chennai based TVS Motors is  looking at the festive season this year as one with especial potential, especially considering the decent monsoon and the implementation of the seventh Pay commission. But TVS is not just waiting for its consumers to reach its showrooms. At the heart of TVS’ strategy for the future, and during the last few months, has been a robust customer engagement plan.

For one thing, TVS, which sees a significant part of its sales coming from rural areas, is scaling up several customer outreach initiatives.

“We are a strong brand in rural areas and here is where a lot of activation takes place. But a lot of these areas are media dark. Media doesn’t reach as strongly there,” said Arun Siddharth, Vice President, Marketing (Motorcycles), TVS Motors.

“Here, we are scaling up our mileage challenge for the TVS Sport in a big way, because we feel the time is right,” pointed out Siddharth.

The Mileage Challenge allows a customer to put in around 100 ml of petrol in the motorcycle, take it for a spin in a track, come back and siphon of the remaining petrol. This challenge will be available in most of TVS’ touchpoints for this festive season.

“This lets the customer see exactly how much petrol he has consumed for the distance travelled. We are scaling this up in a huge way for this season,” said Siddharth. For the TVS Star City +, which is a product in the firm’s portfolio that looks to bring modern styling to rural markets, a high number of test drives are being offered. Winners of both will be able to meet cricket stars Mahender Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

But test drives and challenges are not the only things TVS has in its kitty.  With the rural markets highly dependent on financing for automobile purchases, TVS has also introduced several new finance schemes.

“One is the special 3.99 scheme and another is the cheque-less EMI scheme,” said Siddharth.

The Special 3.99% interest scheme lets customers take loans at 3.99 per cent interest and is available for all two-wheelers. The cheque-less EMI scheme is available at the rural dealerships (rural customers can pay EMIs in cash). Most of TVS Motors’ rural retail financing is done through TVS Credit.

TVS is also organising marketing campaigns and rallies in rural areas to showcase the products and participate in village melas.  Out of the 4,000 TVS Motor touch points across the country, the dealerships are equally distributed among geographies.

