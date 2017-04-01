Home Business

Enforcement Directorate raids unearth 700 shell companies operating from one address in Mumbai

ED officials who carried out inspections of 30-35 places in Mumbai reportedly recovered sensitive documents from the office of one Jagdish Prasad Purohit in Andheri.

Published: 01st April 2017 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2017 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Enforcement Directorate(Image from official website)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/INDORE: Enforcement Directorate officials who carried out inspections of 30-35 places in Mumbai on Saturday reportedly recovered sensitive documents from the office of one Jagdish Prasad Purohit in Andheri. He is said to have aided former Maharashtra deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal in laundering over Rs 46.7 crore through a network of 700 shell companies run from the one address.

Bhujbal was arrested on March 14, 2016 by ED in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and the Kalina land case in which he and his relatives were alleged to have received kickbacks.

On June 17, 2015, ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Bhujbal and his relatives. This came after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) searched 26 properties belonging to Bhujbal as part of its investigations into alleged irregularities in the award of a contract of over Rs 100 crore for three projects in 2006 when Bhujbal was the deputy CM and PWD minister.

"Bhujbal is in jail over charges of money laundering. But that is not sufficient. Several shell companies were used by him or his agents for money laundering. Hence it was necessary to find out who else these agents helped. With the scale of ED raids today it appears that work on that part of the case has begun," BJP MP from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya told The New Indian Express.

In Madhya Pradesh, two coal trader brothers are under the ED scanner. Reports from Bhopal said an ED team from Indore searched the residential and business premises of two coal trader brothers in Katni, 375 km from Bhopal. The siblings, Satish and Manish Saraogi, considered close to mining baron and minister Sanjay Pathak, are suspected of being the masterminds of a Rs 2000 crore hawala racket.

According to ED sources, the raid at the Saraogis' three-storeyed building in Katni's Ghantaghar locality started at around 2.30 pm Saturday and was continuing till late in the evening.

Over 100 shell firms with accounts in various banks in Katni were used to park and siphon off proceeds of illegal mining activities between 2006 and 2010, sources said.

Satish Saraogi was arrested by the Katni police from Jabalpur on March 16 and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal.

In January and February, an ED team had camped in Katni, known as MP's aluminium and limestone mining hub, investigating the siblings’ operations.

In Kolkata, seven locations in Howrah and Kolkata were raided by ED officials on Saturday. Some five shell companies located in Kolkata are on the ED radar. Sources said the raids were completed by mid by afternoon.  No names of any politicians involved with any of the shell companies were revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Shell companies crackdown Jagdish Prasad Purohit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp