TPREL commissions 100 MW wind farm in AP

Tata  Power Renewable Energy, the renewable energy arm of Tata Power, commissioned a 100 MW wind farm at Nimbagallu in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Published: 06th April 2017 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2017 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Tata  Power Renewable Energy, the renewable energy arm of Tata Power, commissioned a 100 MW wind farm at Nimbagallu in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The company had already commissioned 36 MW wind capacity of the plant in December 2016, and now it announced the commissioning of the remaining 64 MW of plant capacity. The Nimbagallu wind farm located in Anantapur district is built with Gamesa’s 2MW Wind Turbine Generation platform. With this wind plant’s addition, the operating renewable portfolio of TPREL grew to 1,959 MW, comprising 907 MW wind, 932 MW solar, and 120 MW waste heat recovery capacity.

“The commissioning of the 100 MW wind power plant in AP is a significant milestone in our drive to grow our clean and renewable energy portfolio. We are developing another 100 MW solar plant at Anantapur Solar Park in the state,” said Rahul Shah, CEO and executive director, TPREL.
With this commissioning, he added, TPREL would continue to fortify its position of being the largest renewable energy company in the country. “We are extremely proud of this development and we continue to seek potential areas in India and in select International markets,” Shah added.
Tata Power Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has been eyeing both organic and inorganic opportunities to grow. In 2016 it had acquired Welspun Renewables Energy to become the largest renewable energy company in India. It has plants in AP, TamilNadu and Maharashtra.

