Trai asks Reliance Jio to withdraw three-month complimentary offer

It may be noted that earlier, Trai had found nothing wrong with Jio’s extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped the service provider clock 100 million customers.

Published: 07th April 2017 01:36 AM

Reliance Jio (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Thursday asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.

Of these, at least 72 million are estimated to have opted for paid services.

In response to the telecom regulator’s order, Jio said it accepts Trai’s directive and will soon withdraw the three months complimentary benefits of JIO Summer Surprise. “However, all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer,” it added.

On March 31, the company had said that all Prime members who subscribe to higher value plans (Rs 303 and above) would enjoy complimentary services for three months and that subscribers will only be charged for services from July 2017. It had also said the Prime offer would continue till April 15. 

