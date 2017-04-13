Airtel DTH launches Android set top box

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The direct-to-home television wing of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Digital TV, on Wednesday introduced an Android-enabled set top box (STB) that will give consumers access to online content on television besides regular satellite channels.

According to the company’s statement, the STB will be priced at Rs 4,999 for new customers and will come pre-loaded with movie application Netflix, support casting of content from YouTube, enable users to download applications from Google Play store and play games on TV for three months. The launch is the first such offering from a major DTH provider, allowing acess to online content for non-smart TV owners. The company has stated that it is targeting 20 million non-smart TV sets across India.

“This has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end to end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device,” said Bharti Airtel CEO & Director, DTH, Sunil Taldar.

New customers also have the option of buying this 4K content ready STB for Rs 7,999, which comes bundled with one year subscription for around 500 channels on Airtel DTH.