Shriram Life eyes 20 per cent growth in premium

Private insurer Shriram Life Insurance on Friday said it was targeting a growth of around 20 per cent in total premium during the current fiscal.

Published: 15th April 2017 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2017 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private insurer Shriram Life Insurance on Friday said it was targeting a growth of around 20 per cent in total premium during the current fiscal. The company, which counts South African partner Sanlam as its foreign investor, witnessed a CAGR of 27 per cent in the past.

“For the recently concluded fiscal, our growth in total premium and renewal is about 20 per cent, and we expect growth to be similar this fiscal,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, MD, Shriram Life Insurance. According to Jain, every second policy it sells is a rural policy and the company would like to strengthen its presence in tier II and III cities. “We have been a niche player and would like to target smaller cities and towns,” Jain added.

The premium from rural customers is relatively lower than the conventional urban users, but the firm is leveraging on the group’s existing network to lower its distribution and other operational costs. As for geographic mix, 40 per cent comes from south while 60 per cent comes from rest of the country.
“The real value for insurers is in individual policies, though currently, over 55 per cent of the industry’s business comes from group life insurance,” Jain said.

