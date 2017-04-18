Credai mulls import of cement to break ‘cartel’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed with the steep increase in cement prices in the domestic market, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) is mulling importing of cement.

“Though there wasn’t any reason, cement prices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been raised by more than Rs 100 per bag over the past 15 days. Cement manufacturers have formed a cartel and raised prices artificially. We have made repeated attempts to contact the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) to discuss, but they haven’t even responded. We will take the issue to the government and even explore the option of importing cement,” said Gummi Ram Reddy, president of Credai Telangana chapter.

Cement prices have increased from Rs 200-250 in March to Rs 350-400. Accusing cement manufacturers of forming a cartel, Credai, Builders Association of India, Telangana Real Estate Developers Association and other bodies have formed a Joint Action Committee.

“About 40,000 homes in construction have been hit in Hyderabad by steep price hike, which is between 50 and 80 per cent depending on brands. Long-term projects cost is arrived at by calculating prices prevailing over a longer period and steep fluctuations like these in the short-term will throw the construction sector out of order. Not only is the organised construction sector, which consumes about 20 per cent of cement, the worst-hit, but the general public which accounts for the remaining 80 per cent, is also hit due to steep rise in prices. We are already in talks with cement importing agencies,” stated P Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary, Credai, Hyderabad.