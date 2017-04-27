Sensex, Nifty open flat

By IANS

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened flat.



The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 30,133.35 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 30,141.39 points.



Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 30,147.94 points, up by 14.59 points, or 0.05 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 9,351.85 points, was quoting at 9,359.15 points, up by 7.30 points or 0.08 per cent.



Positive global cues and optimism over the upcoming quarterly earning results pushed the Indian equity markets to new closing highs on Wednesday.



Apart from positive global cues, appreciation in the rupee supported the rally in equity markets.



The Sensex was up by 190.11 points or 0.63 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 30,167.09 points and a low of 29,968.57 points.



The Nifty was up by 45.25 points or 0.49 per cent.



On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading in red, down by 0.17 per cent, Hang Seng down by 0.07 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.26 per cent.



China's Shanghai Composite index was quoting in red, down by 0.42 per cent.



Overnight Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.27 points while FTSE 100 was in green, up by 13.08 points at the closing on Wednesday.