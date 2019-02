By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex fell over 111 points to close at 29,918.40 today as investors booked profits amid mixed global trends.

Despite opening higher, the 30-share index stayed in the negative zone for most of the session and slipped below the key 30,000-mark to touch a low of 29,848.21. It finally settled 111.34 points, or 0.37 per cent, lower at 29,918.40.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended lower by 38.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 9,304.05, after shuttling between 9,342.65 and 9,282.25.