Home Business

Bharat Petroleum to venture into gas business: CMD

BPCL plans to venture into gas business and diversify resources for the source of fuels as part of its five-year plan.

Published: 03rd August 2017 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2017 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to venture into gas business and diversify resources for the source of fuels as part of its five-year plan, a top official said today.      

"BPCL under the next five-year plan has set a target of Rs one lakh crore to be spent for all its expansion activities which includes marketing, refining etc...," BPCL chairman and managing director D Rajkumar told reporters here.      

"We want our market cap to reach Rs 2.50 lakh crore. That is 2.5 times increase of what it is now. We have also planned to venture into gas business. That will be our next value chain," he said.      

To a query, he said, the company has taken up 'an experiment' to import crude oil from the United States under its 'diversification' exercise.      

"We have imported two cargos of crude (from US) as an experiment. That is one (cargo) with crude with high sulphur and another (cargo of) crude with low sulphur. One million barrels each. This is basically with a view to diversify resources that are available to us", he said.      

"We really want to ensure that the prices are kept within the limits. For that it is necessary we source it from the right sources. We have been looking at various sources. Whatever we import, the crude will be refined in our existing refiners within the existing configuration", he said.      

"Right now, what we are trying to do is to diversify our sources in an efficient manner.", he said.      

Talking about the company's financial performance, he said BPCL clocked Rs 2.42 lakh crore revenue with a profit after tax at Rs 8,339 crore. "We hold market share of 24 per cent and our market cap is more than Rs one lakh crore".      

To a query on expansion of outlets, he said the company currently has 14,000 outlets across the country. "In Tamil Nadu, we have about 4,524 outlets. Depending upon demand we will expand".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BPCL Bharat Petroleum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp