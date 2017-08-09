Everest Group names HCL Technologies as leader

By ANI

NEW DELHI: HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, has been identified as a leader in two of the Everest Group’s 2017 PEAK Matrix assessments. HCL was recognized for its Global Banking Application Outsourcing Services as well as for its Global Capital Markets Application Outsourcing Services.

Positioning on both the Global Banking Application Outsourcing Services and Global Capital Markets Application Outsourcing Awards are based on criteria across two dimensions. The PEAK Matrix looks at market success by vertical-specific revenue, the number of large active deals, and the yearly vertical-specific revenue growth. The delivery capability of a company is also measured, and this criterion includes the scale of operations, scope, domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction.

“Receiving this leadership award for the third year in a row demonstrates HCL’s commitment to going beyond the contract to keeping our Financial Services clients ahead of market demands, technology trends, and customer behavior,” said Rahul Singh, President and Global Head – Financial Services, HCL Technologies. “Our vision to simplify, digitize, and disrupt helps us build futuristic solutions that enable our clients to in-turn provide a superior experience to their digital native consumers.”

“Financial institutions are redesigning their technology sourcing strategies to respond to changing consumer demands, new technologies, regulatory pressures, and intense competition from FinTech competitors,” said Jimit Arora, Partner, Everest Group.

“Consistent successes in winning new deals, a willingness to invest in clients through co-innovation labs, and sustained investments in new capabilities such as application modernization, API services, and automation, have positioned HCL Technologies as a leader for the third consecutive year on Everest Group’s 2017 PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Applications Outsourcing in Banking and Capital Markets.”