Home Business

IDBI Bank posts Q1 net loss at Rs 853 crore

State-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd posted a third straight quarterly loss on lower interest income and higher bad loans.

Published: 14th August 2017 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2017 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-owned IDBI Bank today ran up a net loss of Rs 853 crore for the first quarter ended June, mainly hurt by higher provisioning against bad loans.

It is the third straight quarter when the bank reported net loss.

The bank had posted a profit of Rs 241.10 crore in April-June of 2016-17.

Total income in the June quarter was Rs 6,730.88 crore, down from Rs 8,219.43 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to Rs 50,173.20 crore, or 24.11 per cent, in the first quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 27,275.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Net NPA was 15.8 per cent, up from 7.47 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 52.45, down 0.57 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE today.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDBI Q1 Q1 loss net loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp