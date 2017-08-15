Home Business

Energy Efficiency Service Ltd to procure 10,000 electric cars for various ministries

Energy Efficiency Service Ltd has floated a tender for procurement of 10,000 electric cars under the faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India (FAME) scheme of the government.

Published: 15th August 2017 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2017 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A worker walks among electric cars in a factory .

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The electric vehicle segment has been assured a considerable market going forward, with state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) floating one of the largest tenders in the segment. According to the tender, EESL will procure a whopping 10,000 electric cars and 4,000 chargers, which will be for the ministries of coal, mines, power and new & renewable energy. These will be procured under the FAME (faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India) scheme introduced by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy earlier. 


The tender will see EESL procure 'slow chargers' which have a power output equivalent to 3,000 AC (alternate current) and 1,000 'fast chargers' with a power output of 1,000 DC (direct current) compatible with Bharat AC-001 and DC-001 charger specification norms. The cars procured will also be put on rent to other departments across various ministries. According to analysts and industry players, the tender will open up a rather large market for electric car makers and will also help push the government’s ambitious plan to electrify all vehicles in India by 2030.

“Only electric cars by 2030, existing cars may take a little longer to replace. But the government is working on a framework to see what we can do on promoting electric vehicle. Niti Aayog is currently tasked with preparing futuristic vision for electric vehicles,” Piyush Goyal, minister for power, coal, mine, new & renewable energy had said earlier. 


According to sources, the cars will be of the sedan-type and the tender will be in two phases. The first phase will see EESL procuring 1,000 vehicles for use in government offices in the New Delhi region. The company has also tried to widen the scope of the tender by making it international. Electric sedans are made by a single manufacturer in India and the Mahindra Verito costs as much as `13 lakh. Bids for the first phase of procurement will close by the end of October 2017, and the rest of the cars will be procured later.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric cars EESL ministry of new and renewable energy FAME scheme faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp