Alibaba to help small enterprises in India expand their business to global markets

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Alibaba.com, a leading global wholesale trading platform, has expressed its willingness to extend helping hand to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city for expanding their business globally at a faster pace.

Addressing a workshop for re-sellers of textile products in the city recently, Alibaba.com Head, Global Supplier Department, Jack Zhang ascertaining the crucial role that SMEs play in an economy, said small businesses were key source of trade and innovation globally.

Alibaba.com was committed to supporting them to fully unleash their potential by leveraging the power of technology and online commerce, he said.

"Through our network of partners and local workshops, we hope to help SMEs expand their businesses globally at a faster pace," Zhang said.

The session was aimed at empowering them to further expand their business and increase their presence in the global markets and nearly 200 re-sellers from the textile market attended the workshoop, a company release said today.

The workshop, titled 'Infinity–Grow your Business', focused on educating the exporters and traders on various government policies related to exports and innovation in the SME sector through sessions with industry captains.

Quoting local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vanitha Mohan, the release said there was a huge potential in the small business industry in India and their contribution to Indian economy was critical.

Rising internet penetration and greater uptake for digital were transforming the ways SMBs operate in India today and it's heartening to see companies like Alibaba.com supporting them to expand their business globally, she said.