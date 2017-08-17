Norms eased to allow banks buy stake in distressed companies

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed banks to buy stake in distressed listed companies without having to make an open offers for shareholders. The markets regulator, however, added that the relaxation will be subject to certain conditions, including shareholders’ approval of the stake acquisition by way of special resolution and lock-in of their shareholding for a minimum three years.

Currently, relaxations from preferential issue requirements and open offer obligations are available for lenders undertaking restructuring of distressed listed companies under the SDR scheme, but representations were made to Sebi that lenders that acquired shares and considering divesting them faced difficulties owing to open offer condition.

Sebi also eased norms for restructuring in stressed companies that are listed on exchanges as well as resolution plans approved under the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The move comes amid RBI’s efforts to clean-up bad loans aggregating `8 lakh crore.

“The lock-in of equity shares acquired pursuant to conversion of convertible securities purchased from lenders shall be reduced to the extent the convertible securities have already been locked in,” said Sebi in a notification.

It added the relaxations will be applicable to lenders under other restructuring schemes undertaken in accordance with Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

It may be noted that the regulator eased norms for restructuring stressed companies that are listed on exchanges as well as resolution plans approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Sebi said in a notification dated August 14.

The issuer will have to make certain disclosures about the proposed acquirer in the explanatory statement to the notice for the general meeting proposed for passing the special resolution.