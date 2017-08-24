Home Business

Air India puts key properties across country for sale, aims to net over Rs 500 crore

Chalked out in 2012 as part of a pact, Air India is required to monetise its assets and generate Rs 5,000 crore by way of sale, leasing or developing an asset as a joint venture.

Published: 24th August 2017 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2017 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Air India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Air India has put up for sale as many as 27 flats besides several residential and commercial land plots as well as office buildings across the country as part of its snail-paced asset monetisation plan amid the disinvestment process of the debt-ridden flag carrier.     

The state-run auctioneer MSTC has been mandated to e-auction these properties, with bid closing date fixed for September 6.     

According to a public notice, the airline has sought bids for sale of properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Pune, Goa, Lucknow, Gwalior, Gurgaon and Bhuj.   

Air India expects to mop up at least Rs 500 crore from the sale of these properties, which will go under the hammer in September, according to a senior airline official.     

Chalked out in 2012 as part of the national carrier's Turnaround/Financial Restructuring Plan, which provides for equity infusion in the airline worth Rs 30,231 crore up to 2021, AI is required to monetise its assets and generate Rs 5,000 crore by way of sale, leasing or developing an asset as a joint venture.    However, so far, the carrier has been able to sell only four of its flats in Mumbai to SBI for about Rs 90 crore.     

As part of efforts to revive the national carrier, the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for divestment and the final contours are being worked out by a group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The group has been mandated to look into various aspects related to AI. It would look into the treatment of unsustainable debts of the national carrier, hiving off certain assets to a shell company and de-merger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, among others.     

Recently, the government told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture a Parliamentary panel that Air India's current business is "not sustainable" as it is neither able to generate enough cash flow nor start repaying even the principal amount on its debt.     

The airline's total debt stood at Rs 48,876.81 crore at the end of March 2017, of which Rs 17,359.77 crore is aircraft loans and the rest Rs 31,517.04 crore capital loans.    

The state-run airline's net loss after tax narrowed to Rs 3,643 crore, while operating profit rose to Rs 300 crore in the last financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India assets Air India property sale Air India land

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp