Is consolidation the need of the hour?

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The government has officially hung up its ‘bank mergers’ sign on Wednesday, but it’s unclear if the consolidation exercise among the 21 PSBs will be done in dribs and drabs or at one go. Both the finance ministry and RBI agree that having 4-5 large banks appears practical than continuing with the current structure.

The momentum picked up pace following the test case of State Bank of India and associates merger and amid deteriorating balance sheets of PSBs due to bad loans. Optimists suggest consolidation should begin after ailing banks are nursed back to health, while others hail mergers as a symbol of hope for better health.

While it is too early to gauge the success of SBI and associates merger, for now, the journey seems painful. SBI’s gross NPAs shot up to 9.97 per cent of advances in June 2017 against 6.9 per cent a quarter before. In the past, the GTB merger with Oriental Bank of Commerce proved disastrous, bleeding the latter’s capital adequacy ratio and increasing gross NPAs. This, thus, begs the question if banks are capable of absorbing weaker peers?

The Raghuram Rajan Committee recommended encouraging, but not forcing PSBs. As per estimates, Indian banks’ assets are small to raise funds at internationally competitive rates. Combined assets of top 10 banks are less than 60 per cent of our GDP, unlike the European banks whose assets of just top five banks exceeds its GDP by four times.

Importantly, net interest margin is steadily falling among PSBs in India from an average 9-10 per cent in FY07 to 5-8 per cent in FY11, to 3.5 per cent in FY15 to finally settle at a negative margin in FY16 (for many PSBs). Likewise, the average return on assets dipped from 0.7-1 per cent in FY13 to mere 0.1 per cent in FY16.

The genesis behind consolidation is to trim costs, boost efficiency and create banks with an adequate capital base. But, the question is if weaklings should be paired with the strongest or, if banks in same geographies should come together, or those from different geographies. A mere pairing of weak with strong may either strengthen the system or equally cause harm.