HMSI sales up 41 per cent in November at 4,60,017 units

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today reported 41 per cent increase in total sales at 4,60,017 units in November.

The company had sold 3,25,480 units in November last year, HMSI said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales grew by 44 per cent to 4,32,350 units last month as compared to 2,99,414 units in November last year, it said.

Motorcycle sales were at 1,50,606 units last month as against 96,338 units in the year-ago period, up 56 per cent.

Scooter sales witnessed a growth of 39 per cent to 2,81,744 units last month, it added.

HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said demonetisation in November last year had created a low base effect but the demand in November 2017 was visible.

Exports were at 27,667 units in November as against 26,066 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, the company said.

