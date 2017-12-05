Home Business

Godrej completes delivery of 100 airframe assemblies to Brahmos; bags order for another 100

The designing part for the newer version of the BrahMos would be complete by 2019 and the delivery is scheduled to start by 2022.

Published: 05th December 2017 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Godrej Aerospace on Tuesday handed over the 100th set of airframe assembly to BrahMos Aerospace. They also bagged the order of 100 units of airframes for the air-launched versions of BrahMos missiles.

 “The designing part for the newer version of the BrahMos would be complete by 2019 and the delivery is scheduled to start by 2022,” said Jamshyd N Godrej, chairman of Godrej & Boyce.

“Our association with BrahMos dates back to 2000. We have invested time, money, energy, patience for the project,” Godrej said at a function to formally hand over the 100th airframe to Dr Sudhir K Mishra, the MD & CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture.

 “While it took 17 years for the first 100 airframes, the 200th airframe would need another three years and the 300th airframe would come in another two-and-a-half years. The time schedule meets the requirement of our users,” Dr Mishra said.

Dr Mishra also said that efforts to increase the speed of the missile are going on and the missile system can go from supersonic to hypersonic in another 10 year’s time.

 “Current BrahMos missiles have a speed of 2.8 Mach. In two years time, we would have a speed of 3.5 Mach. In the next three to four years time, we would have a speed of 5 Mach. Then we have to go hypersonic which would take seven to ten years,” he said.

The ‘fire and forget’ BrahMos missile is a stealth universal supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft and land-based platforms. It can be used for precision strike to destroy targets on land and sea.

Besides the main airframe, Godrej supplies control surfaces and nose cap – and also the mobile autonomous launchers, missile replinishing vehicles for the land-launched versions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp