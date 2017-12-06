Reliance Infrastructure wins Rs 5,000-crore contracts for projects in Bangladesh

Home Business

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 5,000 crore in Bangladesh which includes setting up of the entire infrastructure for a 750 MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant.

Chairman of Reliance infrastructure Anil Ambani and his son Jai Anmol Ambani during the Reliance capital AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd today said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 5,000 crore in Bangladesh which includes setting up of the entire infrastructure for a 750 MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant.

The company won the projects on international competitive bidding, Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) said in a statement. "The first EPC contract includes setting up the entire infrastructure of a 750 MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant at Meghnaghat (Dhaka) while the second is for building a 500 MMSCFD floating storage re-gasification unit based integrated LNG terminal project at Kutubdia Island, both in Bangladesh," the statement said.

The projects are to be completed by 2019, the statement said. The contracts for both the projects involve design, engineering, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning processes, it said. The integrated LNG terminal project works would include building jetty and onshore and offshore gas pipelines.

"Our thrust on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) has ensured the successful execution of all the EPC projects we have won," RInfra CEO EPC Arun Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement. The award, Gupta said, comes after bagging Rs 3,675 crore EPC order from NLC India for setting up two lignite-based CFBC thermal power projects. RInfra said its EPC division has also been shortlisted for projects like the Bandra-Versova sea link, Mumbai coastal road, and the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway.

