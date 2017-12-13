Home Business

Supreme court halts government takeover of Unitech management

Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's Supreme Court halted a government takeover of the management of top realty firm Unitech Ltd on Wednesday, saying the court is already seized of the matter.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week allowed the government to name new directors on the board of the debt-ridden firm, a rare intervention that the government said was to protect the public interest.

"When the matter is already pending in the Supreme Court the center should not move the NCLT. The order of the NCLT is stayed ," said Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

