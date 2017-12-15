Home Business

Extension of Aadhaar-mobile linkage deadline a relief: Cellular Operators' Association of India

The extension of deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile connections to March 31, 2018, provides an immediate relief to both telecom operators and consumers, industry body COAI said today.

By PTI

"We are pleased that the timeline has been extended. We were facing challenges in complying with the earlier deadline given the volume (of telecom subscribers)," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI.

The extension will be "good news" also for consumers as it will provide them more time for compliance.

The Supreme Court today extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with various schemes and welfare measures, up to March 31 next year.

The deadline of February 6, 2018, for linking the biometric identifier with mobile connections also stands extended up to March 31, 2018.

Mathews said the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) will be in constant touch with the telecom department on nuances of compliance with the March 31 deadline.

AADHAAR MOBILE CONNECTION COAI SUPREME COURT

