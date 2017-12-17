Home Business

Hyderabad High Court hearing likely tomorrow on Unitech's plea

Hyderabad HC is likely to hear tomorrow a petition filed by debt-ridden realty firm Unitech Ltd, seeking refund from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation of about Rs 500 crore.

Published: 17th December 2017 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2017 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court is likely to hear tomorrow a petition filed by debt-ridden realty firm Unitech Ltd, seeking refund from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation of about Rs 500 crore it deposited in 2008 for the development of 350 acres of land.

The firm said it paid Rs 165 crore in instalments and now seeks Rs 500 crore towards principal amount and interest, as the project did not take off due to land disputes.

According to the petition filed by the company, the amount was deposited as it emerged as the successful bidder for developing design and constructing an integrated airport township and multi-services aerospace park, in a bidding process by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in 2008.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 and subsequently Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) was formed.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Unitech, had earlier informed the court that there was a title dispute over the land's ownership entrusted to the company.

The Supreme Court categorically held that the state does not possess title over the land, Reddy told the court.

Now, the Telangana government and the state-owned TSIIC have to return the money with interest which will be about Rs 500 crore, he had said.

Unitech, in its petition, said there are several ongoing residential projects, mostly around the national capital, being carried out by the company and it needs Rs 2,800 crore to compete them.

The petition also said that the company needs to come up with a comprehensive plan which will "subserve" the interests of customers.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on December 8 suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board.

However, the Supreme Court on December 13 stayed that order of the NCLT.

The apex court had on October 30 asked Sanjay Chandra, the head of the embattled real estate group, to deposit Rs 750 crore with it by December-end to safeguard the interests of home buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad high court hearing telangana unitech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp