Sensex, Nifty end negative after hitting new highs

By PTI

(Eds: Correcting word in para 1) Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Stock benchmarks today fell from their respective highs and ended with losses, pulled down by banking stocks.

Asian stocks moved both ways and Europe opened lower as the judgement day neared for the US tax cut legislation.

The BSE 30-share Sensex resumed higher to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 33,956.31, but gave up its early gains on profit-booking before ending at 33,777.38, down 59.36 points, or 0.18 per cent.

The Sensex had closed at record high of 33,836.74 yesterday.

The gauge had rallied 783.70 points in the previous four sessions.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up to a fresh life-time high of 10,494.45, but failed to stay on the top as it slipped and closed down 19 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 10,444.20.

The NSE Nifty had closed at a record high of 10,463.20 yesterday.

Besides, the rupee edging down from 3-month high against the dollar hit sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 407.83 crore yesterday. But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 357.40 crore. PTI DP KPS SUN ARD ARD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.