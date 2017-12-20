Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end negative after hitting new highs

Asian stocks moved both ways and Europe opened lower as the judgement day neared for the US tax cut legislation. 

Published: 20th December 2017 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2017 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose.(File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

(Eds: Correcting word in para 1) Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Stock benchmarks today fell from their respective highs and ended with losses, pulled down by banking stocks.

Asian stocks moved both ways and Europe opened lower as the judgement day neared for the US tax cut legislation.

The BSE 30-share Sensex resumed higher to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 33,956.31, but gave up its early gains on profit-booking before ending at 33,777.38, down 59.36 points, or 0.18 per cent.

The Sensex had closed at record high of 33,836.74 yesterday.

The gauge had rallied 783.70 points in the previous four sessions.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up to a fresh life-time high of 10,494.45, but failed to stay on the top as it slipped and closed down 19 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 10,444.20.

The NSE Nifty had closed at a record high of 10,463.20 yesterday.

Besides, the rupee edging down from 3-month high against the dollar hit sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net sold shares worth Rs 407.83 crore yesterday. But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 357.40 crore. PTI DP KPS SUN ARD ARD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sensex stock exchange stock trade Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp