There has been a visible increase in the number of taxpayers since demonetisation was announced, the government said on Friday. Shiv Pratap Shukla, minister of state for finance, said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that 3.89 crore income-tax e-returns were filed in the current financial year (FY18) as on November 7 compared with 3.25 crore in the year-ago period. That’s an impressive 20 per cent growth. Tax collections, too, grew in tandem. According to finance ministry data, collections in FY18 (up to November 2017) increased to Rs 4.8 lakh crore (provisional) compared with Rs 4.2 lakh crore in the year-ago period – a growth rate of 14.3 per cent.

The statement noted that the income-tax department conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein undisclosed income of over Rs 7,900 crore was admitted. “During the same period, as many as 8,200 surveys were conducted leading to detection of undisclosed income of more than Rs 6,700 crore,” it added.

Further, during the period from April 2017 to October 2017, as many as 275 groups were searched by the tax department in which undisclosed income of over Rs 7,800 crore was admitted. During the same period, more than 3,100 surveys were conducted by the department in which undisclosed income of over Rs 2,400 crore was detected.

In order to promote digital economy, the government took various steps to curb cash transactions, the finance ministry statement noted. For example, the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued notification mandating PAN for all cash deposits above Rs 50,000 and aggregating to more than Rs 2.5 lakh during the period from November 9, 2016 to December 31, 2016. Among others, the prescribed reporting entities were mandated to report all cash deposits above Rs 2.5 lakh in savings accounts and Rs 12.5 lakh in current account during the above period.