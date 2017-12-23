KOCHI: Hyderabad-based Centuary Mattresses, which is on an expansion spree, plans to set up a manufacturing plant in western India. “Our target is to become No 1 in India by 2025 with a targeted turnover of RS1,800 crore. Talks with the governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are in progress. The company will invest RS50 crore for the manufacturing facility,” said Uttam Malani, executive director of the Centuary Fibre Plates here on Friday. According to Malani, the RS 7,500-crore mattress industry in the country will grow at 15 per cent in the next five years. It was growing at 11-12 per cent during the past five years. “Our company targets to grow at 30 per cent and double the turnover triennial to claim the No 1 position in the market,” Malani said.

Founded 1988, Centuary Mattresses has more than 2,500 dealers and 170 exclusive brand stores across the country. The company, which was focussing on the south Indian market, is set to enter the north Indian market. It is the first Indian mattress manufacturer to hold the ISO 9001-2008 certification for its quality management system and the first company in India to introduce green gel technology alongside being the largest exporter of rubberised coir from India. The firm is set to open 22 exclusive showrooms in Kerala this Sunday, taking total number of showrooms in the state to 25.



Sree Malani Foams Private Limited (SMFPL), the parent company of Century Mattresses, also manufactures and sells slab stock polyurethane foam under the brand name Cenflex. This brand is also promoted by the house of Centuary brand of mattresses. Cenflex’s product range encompasses everything from regular furniture grade foams to special foams like ‘memory foam’ and ‘latex like foam’.

In August 2017, the company launched a mobile app called MATTSAPP for its customers.