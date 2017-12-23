Binary options, an innovative trading instrument

Binary options are a fairly new and fascinating trading instrument, that more and more people are discovering for themselves every day. You can understand their growing appeal, if you realize the fundamental difference of binary options from standard investment vehicles. Which is: you do not have to buy stock, or another asset, in order to benefit from the change of its price. Meanwhile, the profitability is extremely high and the procedure very simple. A degree in financial science is not needed – just pay attention to market indicators, and forecast whether the price will go up or down.

If you are among those who consider trading binary options, then you must be aware how crucial the first step is - finding a regulated broker who guarantees a secure trading environment.

Olymp Trade – your guide to financial markets

A broker company is an important link between a trader and the financial market. The taste of your trading experience will depend a lot on the broker’s reliability and professionalism. Below we want to give an example of a company that performs really well on these criteria.

Olymp Trade has offered its services since 2014, and they are supervised internationally – by a special financial commission named FinaCom. Over a short time, the company has secured 4 prominent industrial awards.

A quick look at the figures explains it all: today almost 10.5 million users from all over the world have registered at the platform, and more than 20,000 people are trading with Olymp Trade at any given moment. But the best thing to know is that the number of payouts to traders grows monthly - by 7% on average.

Learning for better earning

How much can I earn trading binary options? This is a question that every trader must have asked themselves. The fact is, there is no limit to that – as long as you keep in mind that earning and learning are inseparable. This means if you want to build a binary options success – trust your intuition, but always back it up with a well thought-out trading plan.

A good broker will take care to improve your market knowledge and trading expertise. For instance, on Olymp Trade platform you will find a wide range of articles, video tutorials and webinars, both for beginners and advanced traders. The economic calendar is there to keep you updated on major economic events, while interesting strategies will supply some ready-made investment ideas.

Practice makes it perfect

Whether you are a newbie or an experienced trader who wants to try out a new strategy, it is essential to get some practice first – without fear of losing your money.

Olymp Trade understands this very well and provides you with all the necessary training facilities. When you register on the platform, you are granted a free demo account with 10,000 demo units. It can be replenished an unlimited number of times, and always remains at your disposal for practicing new instruments.

When you grow in confidence and open a real-money account, remember that risks will also be part of binary options trading. So, do not neglect the opportunities for education offered by the broker and also – do not invest more than is psychologically comfortable.

Greater horizons for VIP users

When your own trading style begins to take shape, you may want a bigger scale. And you can have it, if you become a VIP trader on Olymp Trade platform. To do so, fund your account to at least $2,000 and enjoy various special perks. Among them:

larger maximum amount of investment (up to $5,000);

enhanced profitability (up to 92%);

access to trading strategies from leading financial analysts;

assistance of a personal manager;

risk-free trades.

More reasons to start working with Olymp Trade

Olymp Trade has designed its own platform, focusing on simplicity and convenience for the user. The efforts resulted in a feature-rich workspace, which makes trading an absolutely transparent and enjoyable process.

You can choose from multiple assets: currency pairs, raw materials (precious metals, Brent oil and gas), stocks of some of the world’s top companies, indices, and even cryptocurrency. Decide which appeal to you most and benefit from their price fluctuations, using handy analysis tools.

Olymp Trade platform enables a very mobile decision-making relative to market trends: if you see that the forecast was wrong, cancel the trade and get a part of your investment back.

The broker has an impressive cost of access / profitability ratio: the minimum start deposit is only $10, while the potential profit rate for your binary options deals reaches 80-90%.

Finally, the good news is that money withdrawals are processed quickly, commission-free and via a big choice of payment instruments: Visa or MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill and others.