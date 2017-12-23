MUMBAI: India's richest man Mukesh Ambani today outlined his vision for taking his firm Reliance Industries among the top 20 companies in the world and making it a leading provider of clean energy.

Speaking at a gala event to mark 40 years of the company's establishment and founder Dhirubhai Ambani's birth centenary, Mukesh Ambani said, "Everything I am today... is because of Reliance." "Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can... and yes we will," he said.

Ambani said in the coming decades, the world will see a transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy sources.

"Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can... and yes we will," he said.

Ambani said the world will invent new materials that will revolutionise how we manufacture and produce things and improve the quality of life of every human being.

"Can Reliance be a leading global producer of these innovative new materials? Yes we can... and yes we will," he said.

Ambani said, "Today, Reliance is a global leader in energy and materials, where operating safely is an obsession.

With Jio and retail where Reliance has established a leadership position in India, we are customer obsessed." "As we enter our golden decade, we at Reliance are in a unique position to accomplish what very few companies in the world can even dream of," he said.

Ambani said the most important lessons he learnt from his father was courage.

"Nobody has ever achieved anything big, in business or in any other walks of life, without courage. With courage, with self-belief and the can-do spirit you can overcome any adversity," he said.